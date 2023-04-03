A share of 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) closed at $15.23 per share on Friday, up from $14.89 day before. While 89bio Inc. has overperformed by 2.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETNB rose by 323.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.03 to $2.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 81.22% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 12, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) to Strong Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ETNB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 26, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $60. Raymond James May 25, 2021d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ETNB, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $58 for ETNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

89bio Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -83.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETNB is registering an average volume of 2.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.14%, with a loss of -6.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.25, showing growth from the present price of $15.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 89bio Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in ETNB has increased by 15.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,955,410 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.97 million, following the purchase of 1,172,741 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ETNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.05%.

ETNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.