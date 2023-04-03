As of Friday, WW International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:WW) stock closed at $4.12, up from $3.92 the previous day. While WW International Inc. has overperformed by 5.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WW fell by -60.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.03 to $3.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.70% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Craig Hallum Downgraded WW International Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) to Sell. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for WW. Craig Hallum also Downgraded WW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 11, 2022. Jefferies August 11, 2021d the rating to Hold on August 11, 2021, and set its price target from $41 to $30. Morgan Stanley April 08, 2021d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for WW, as published in its report on April 08, 2021. Wolfe Research’s report from December 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $36 for WW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of WW International Inc. (WW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of WW International Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 44.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WW is recording 4.04M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a gain of 3.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.86, showing growth from the present price of $4.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze WW International Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 81,796 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.09 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,222,222.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -2,009,157 position in WW. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.92 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 125.27%, now holding 3.45 million shares worth $12.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Federated MDTA LLC decreased its WW holdings by -2.33% and now holds 2.83 million WW shares valued at $10.35 million with the lessened 67512.0 shares during the period. WW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.40% at present.