As of Friday, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (NASDAQ:PRQR) stock closed at $2.13, up from $1.99 the previous day. While ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has overperformed by 7.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PRQR rose by 136.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.85 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 28.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 30, 2023, JMP Securities Upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) to Mkt Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PRQR. Citigroup also Downgraded PRQR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $1.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2022. Stifel February 11, 2022d the rating to Hold on February 11, 2022, and set its price target from $20 to $3. Raymond James February 11, 2022d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for PRQR, as published in its report on February 11, 2022. Raymond James’s report from February 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for PRQR shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -78.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PRQR is recording 1.27M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.14%, with a loss of -37.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.12, showing growth from the present price of $2.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PRQR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PRQR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PRQR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in PRQR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 325,467 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,625,467.

At the end of the first quarter, De Grote Voskuil Capital BV increased its PRQR holdings by 22.22% and now holds 0.55 million PRQR shares valued at $1.62 million with the added 100000.0 shares during the period. PRQR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.20% at present.