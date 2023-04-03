In Friday’s session, Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) marked $0.31 per share, down from $0.42 in the previous session. While Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -28.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYXT fell by -97.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.42 to $0.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -93.89% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by TD Cowen on March 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for CYXT. Exane BNP Paribas also rated CYXT shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CYXT, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. UBS’s report from January 03, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for CYXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CYXT has an average volume of 655.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 30.19%, with a loss of -63.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyxtera Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CYXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.14%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -25,821 additional shares for a total stake of worth $40.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,977,981.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 191,145 position in CYXT. FIAM LLC sold an additional -1.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -40.07%, now holding 2.27 million shares worth $5.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CYXT holdings by 3.77% and now holds 2.14 million CYXT shares valued at $4.8 million with the added 77885.0 shares during the period. CYXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.