A share of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) closed at $29.93 per share on Friday, down from $30.30 day before. While Zions Bancorporation National Association has underperformed by -1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZION fell by -55.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.77 to $22.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.65% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, JP Morgan Downgraded Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) to Underweight. A report published by Barclays on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for ZION. DA Davidson also Upgraded ZION shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 21, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on December 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $65. Wolfe Research November 03, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for ZION, as published in its report on November 03, 2022. Keefe Bruyette’s report from October 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $72 for ZION shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

It’s important to note that ZION shareholders are currently getting $1.64 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zions Bancorporation National Association’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZION is registering an average volume of 3.63M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a gain of 5.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.71, showing growth from the present price of $29.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZION is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zions Bancorporation National Association Shares?

A giant in the Banks – Regional market, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) is based in the USA. When comparing Zions Bancorporation National Association shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.17, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 37.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZION shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZION appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZION has increased by 5.82% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,418,427 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.03 billion, following the purchase of 1,122,317 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ZION during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.57%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 118,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $390.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,706,793.

During the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. subtracted a -18,606 position in ZION. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.46%, now holding 7.19 million shares worth $364.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management increased its ZION holdings by 16.17% and now holds 4.72 million ZION shares valued at $238.9 million with the added 0.66 million shares during the period. ZION shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.20% at present.