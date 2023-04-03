Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) marked $0.88 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.89. While Top Ships Inc. has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TOPS fell by -95.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.60 to $0.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -77.23% in the last 200 days.

On July 13, 2020, Maxim Group Downgraded Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) to Hold. A report published by Maxim Group on April 22, 2019, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TOPS.

Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 51.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Top Ships Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 4.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TOPS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.06%, with a gain of 3.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TOPS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Top Ships Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TOPS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TOPS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 35,482 shares of the stock, with a value of $27144.0, following the purchase of 35,482 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC increased its TOPS holdings by 1,366.11% and now holds 15790.0 TOPS shares valued at $12079.0 with the added 14713.0 shares during the period. TOPS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.40% at present.