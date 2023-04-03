Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) marked $0.13 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.12. While Mullen Automotive Inc. has overperformed by 8.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MULN fell by -95.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.45 to $0.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.38% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Mullen Automotive Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 238.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MULN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.92%, with a gain of 20.79% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Mullen Automotive Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MULN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MULN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MULN has increased by 104.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 45,026,188 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.45 million, following the purchase of 23,006,506 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MULN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 321.62%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 19,226,475 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,204,496.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 133,111 position in MULN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.49 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 39.78%, now holding 5.25 million shares worth $1.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its MULN holdings by 160.66% and now holds 4.71 million MULN shares valued at $1.09 million with the added 2.91 million shares during the period. MULN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.10% at present.