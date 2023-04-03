As of Friday, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BCLI) stock closed at $3.30, up from $2.50 the previous day. While Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 32.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BCLI fell by -1.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.70 to $1.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.57% in the last 200 days.

On February 04, 2021, Maxim Group Upgraded Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on November 17, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for BCLI. Maxim Group also reiterated BCLI shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2016. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 22, 2015, but set its price target from $14 to $5.

Analysis of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

One of the most important indicators of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -468.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BCLI is recording 321.24K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 27.65%, with a gain of 112.90% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BCLI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BCLI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BCLI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BCLI has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,413,673 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.19 million, following the purchase of 631 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in BCLI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.28%.

At the end of the first quarter, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. decreased its BCLI holdings by -13.11% and now holds 0.21 million BCLI shares valued at $0.48 million with the lessened 32100.0 shares during the period. BCLI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.