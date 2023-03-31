CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS) marked $8.68 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $8.65. While CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 0.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CCCS fell by -21.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.54 to $7.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.54% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2022, Barclays started tracking CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 08, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for CCCS. Goldman also Upgraded CCCS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 13, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on July 08, 2022, and assigned a price target of $12. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CCCS, as published in its report on June 03, 2022. Goldman’s report from April 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for CCCS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 808.33K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CCCS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.45%, with a loss of -0.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.78, showing growth from the present price of $8.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CCCS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Shares?

The USA based company CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (CCCS) is one of the biggest names in Software – Infrastructure. When comparing CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 144.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 101.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CCCS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CCCS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme’s position in CCCS has increased by 0.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 29,864,967 shares of the stock, with a value of $267.59 million, following the purchase of 108,949 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CCCS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 306,051 additional shares for a total stake of worth $120.45 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,442,850.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -834,681 position in CCCS. Contour Asset Management LLC sold an additional -0.75 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.80%, now holding 6.94 million shares worth $62.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its CCCS holdings by -12.36% and now holds 6.34 million CCCS shares valued at $56.77 million with the lessened -0.89 million shares during the period. CCCS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.60% at present.