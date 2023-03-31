As of Thursday, MetLife Inc.’s (NYSE:MET) stock closed at $57.05, up from $56.49 the previous day. While MetLife Inc. has overperformed by 0.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MET fell by -20.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.36 to $52.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Goldman Downgraded MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) to Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MET. Wolfe Research June 23, 2022d the rating to Outperform on June 23, 2022, and set its price target from $70 to $74. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MET, as published in its report on May 24, 2022. Jefferies’s report from January 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $74 for MET shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of MetLife Inc. (MET)

Investors in MetLife Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $2.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MetLife Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MET is recording 5.02M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.20%, with a gain of 5.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $81.14, showing growth from the present price of $57.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MetLife Inc. Shares?

The Insurance – Life market is dominated by MetLife Inc. (MET) based in the USA. When comparing MetLife Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -8.50%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MET shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MET appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in MET has decreased by -4.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 53,583,210 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.84 billion, following the sale of -2,232,900 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MET during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -859,290 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.78 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 52,668,308.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -1,492,919 position in MET. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -1.0 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.71%, now holding 36.01 million shares worth $2.58 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its MET holdings by 1.60% and now holds 31.45 million MET shares valued at $2.26 billion with the added 0.49 million shares during the period. MET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.50% at present.