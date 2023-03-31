The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) closed Thursday at $211.04 per share, up from $207.97 a day earlier. While The Boeing Company has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BA rose by 8.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $221.33 to $113.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.97% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, Northcoast started tracking The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) recommending Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for BA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded BA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. Morgan Stanley January 10, 2023d the rating to Equal-Weight on January 10, 2023, and set its price target from $213 to $220. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BA, as published in its report on December 08, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from October 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $98 for BA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of The Boeing Company (BA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of The Boeing Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 30.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BA is recording an average volume of 6.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.13%, with a gain of 6.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $228.10, showing growth from the present price of $211.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Boeing Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Newport Trust Co.’s position in BA has decreased by -1.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,267,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.92 billion, following the sale of -709,167 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.83%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 787,969 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.84 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 43,855,317.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 265,943 position in BA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.82 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.44%, now holding 24.71 million shares worth $4.98 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its BA holdings by 17.68% and now holds 16.34 million BA shares valued at $3.29 billion with the added 2.45 million shares during the period. BA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 58.20% at present.