A share of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) closed at $31.01 per share on Thursday, up from $30.67 day before. While Suncor Energy Inc. has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SU fell by -4.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.72 to $26.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.85% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Scotiabank Downgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SU. Raymond James July 11, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SU, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

It’s important to note that SU shareholders are currently getting $1.53 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SU is registering an average volume of 4.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.06%, with a gain of 4.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.20, showing growth from the present price of $31.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Suncor Energy Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Integrated market, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is based in the Canada. When comparing Suncor Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 90.20%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RBC Global Asset Management, Inc.’s position in SU has increased by 4.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,575,913 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.5 billion, following the purchase of 1,910,226 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in SU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -304,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.41 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 41,867,454.

During the first quarter, 1832 Asset Management LP subtracted a -3,022,739 position in SU. Sanders Capital LLC sold an additional -0.52 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.53%, now holding 33.55 million shares worth $1.13 billion. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SU holdings by 1.18% and now holds 32.78 million SU shares valued at $1.1 billion with the added 0.38 million shares during the period. SU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.50% at present.