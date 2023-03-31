In the current trading session, Burford Capital Limited’s (BUR) stock is trading at the price of $7.51, a gain of 4.02% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -32.95% less than its 52-week high of $11.20 and 23.32% better than its 52-week low of $6.09. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.21% below the high and +22.74% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BUR’s SMA-200 is $8.72.

It is also essential to consider BUR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 9.07 for the last year.

How does Burford Capital Limited (BUR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Burford Capital Limited (BUR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 14.22% of shares. A total of 170 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 71.52% of its stock and 83.38% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holding total of 10.95 million shares that make 5.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 83.98 million.

The securities firm Invesco Ltd. holds 10.31 million shares of BUR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.71%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 79.07 million.

An overview of Burford Capital Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Burford Capital Limited (BUR) traded 647,875 shares per day, with a moving average of $7.44 and price change of -0.80. With the moving average of $8.10 and a price change of -1.25, about 464,992 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BUR’s 100-day average volume is 317,261 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.37 and a price change of -0.80.