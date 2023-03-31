A share of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) closed at $9.45 per share on Thursday, up from $9.36 day before. While Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SHO fell by -21.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.72 to $8.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.30% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Compass Point Downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) to Sell. A report published by Raymond James on December 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SHO. Morgan Stanley also rated SHO shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 05, 2022. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SHO, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO)

It’s important to note that SHO shareholders are currently getting $0.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SHO is registering an average volume of 2.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.76%, with a gain of 6.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.25, showing growth from the present price of $9.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SHO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is based in the USA. When comparing Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SHO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SHO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SHO has increased by 123.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,986,470 shares of the stock, with a value of $369.81 million, following the purchase of 19,354,170 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SHO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.59%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 201,823 additional shares for a total stake of worth $360.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 34,127,623.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 458,624 position in SHO. Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC purchased an additional 0.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.24%, now holding 8.96 million shares worth $94.72 million.