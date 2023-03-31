Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) marked $8.58 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $8.25. While Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has overperformed by 4.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AQN fell by -44.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.01 to $6.41, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.46% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) to Buy. A report published by Desjardins on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for AQN. RBC Capital Mkts November 14, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for AQN, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. Desjardins also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

AQN currently pays a dividend of $0.60 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 5.42M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AQN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.47%, with a gain of 10.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.26, showing growth from the present price of $8.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AQN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

