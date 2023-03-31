Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) closed Thursday at $55.37 per share, down from $55.42 a day earlier. While Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBA fell by -5.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.24 to $47.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.60% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) to Sector Outperform. A report published by Northcoast on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RBA. BofA Securities also Downgraded RBA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 08, 2022. BofA Securities July 14, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for RBA, as published in its report on July 14, 2022. National Bank Financial’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $56 for RBA shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA)

The current dividend for RBA investors is set at $1.08 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RBA is recording an average volume of 3.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.93%, with a gain of 2.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.07, showing growth from the present price of $55.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Shares?

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Business Services market. When comparing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Massachusetts Financial Services’s position in RBA has increased by 6.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,725,132 shares of the stock, with a value of $472.55 million, following the purchase of 477,300 additional shares during the last quarter. Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in RBA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.05%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -61,490 additional shares for a total stake of worth $352.79 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,767,291.

During the first quarter, Independent Franchise Partners LL added a 2,780,678 position in RBA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased an additional 0.88 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 25.68%, now holding 4.31 million shares worth $263.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its RBA holdings by 95.90% and now holds 4.21 million RBA shares valued at $257.48 million with the added 2.06 million shares during the period. RBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.90% at present.