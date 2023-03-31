The share price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) rose to $41.39 per share on Thursday from $40.87. While Rapid7 Inc. has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RPD fell by -63.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $118.25 to $26.49, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.87% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On February 09, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) to Neutral. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for RPD. JP Morgan also rated RPD shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 24, 2023. DA Davidson Initiated an Neutral rating on January 13, 2023, and assigned a price target of $34. Barclays January 04, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for RPD, as published in its report on January 04, 2023. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of Rapid7 Inc. (RPD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Rapid7 Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 91.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RPD is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.09%, with a gain of 2.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.43, showing growth from the present price of $41.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RPD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rapid7 Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RPD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RPD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in RPD has increased by 12.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,963,075 shares of the stock, with a value of $282.05 million, following the purchase of 667,908 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in RPD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.10%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 544,696 additional shares for a total stake of worth $208.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,408,107.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -983,824 position in RPD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.25 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.65%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $111.61 million. RPD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.05% at present.