As of Thursday, Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s (NYSE:PXD) stock closed at $202.06, down from $202.28 the previous day. While Pioneer Natural Resources Company has underperformed by -0.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PXD fell by -12.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $268.64 to $177.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.47% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE: PXD) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on March 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for PXD. Wells Fargo Initiated an Underweight rating on January 25, 2023, and assigned a price target of $225. Mizuho initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PXD, as published in its report on January 10, 2023. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Investors in Pioneer Natural Resources Company will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $27.24 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PXD is recording 2.60M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a gain of 6.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $259.99, showing growth from the present price of $202.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PXD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pioneer Natural Resources Company Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) based in the USA. When comparing Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 100.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PXD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PXD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PXD has decreased by -0.20% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,089,344 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.83 billion, following the sale of -37,571 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PXD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 184,552 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.71 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,519,483.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -106,973 position in PXD. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.24 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.88%, now holding 12.96 million shares worth $2.6 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its PXD holdings by 7.14% and now holds 9.14 million PXD shares valued at $1.83 billion with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. PXD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.50% at present.