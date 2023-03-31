Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) marked $13.61 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $13.46. While Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEB fell by -45.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.13 to $12.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.53% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2022, Raymond James Downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 05, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for PEB. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded PEB shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2022. Wells Fargo August 29, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on August 29, 2022, and set its price target from $26 to $20. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Underperform’ rating for PEB, as published in its report on July 11, 2022. SMBC Nikko’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $27 for PEB shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

PEB currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 2.84M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PEB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.81%, with a gain of 6.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.00, showing growth from the present price of $13.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PEB has increased by 0.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,377,810 shares of the stock, with a value of $276.52 million, following the purchase of 174,680 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PEB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 796,453 additional shares for a total stake of worth $224.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,735,628.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 747,086 position in PEB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.2 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.48%, now holding 8.11 million shares worth $115.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, EARNEST Partners LLC decreased its PEB holdings by -3.18% and now holds 6.0 million PEB shares valued at $85.58 million with the lessened -0.2 million shares during the period.