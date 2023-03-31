Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) closed Thursday at $196.34 per share, up from $191.60 a day earlier. While Paylocity Holding Corporation has overperformed by 2.47%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCTY fell by -7.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $276.88 to $152.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.05% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, DA Davidson Upgraded Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) to Buy. A report published by DA Davidson on October 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PCTY. Citigroup also rated PCTY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $294 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 01, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets Initiated an Overweight rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $205. Wolfe Research April 22, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for PCTY, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from March 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $225 for PCTY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PCTY is recording an average volume of 483.43K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a gain of 8.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $278.06, showing growth from the present price of $196.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCTY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paylocity Holding Corporation Shares?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Paylocity Holding Corporation shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 115.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 58.30%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PCTY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PCTY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.’s position in PCTY has decreased by -25.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,780,587 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.11 billion, following the sale of -1,970,169 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PCTY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 95,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $776.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,029,118.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 220,533 position in PCTY. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.03%, now holding 1.72 million shares worth $331.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its PCTY holdings by 2.15% and now holds 1.46 million PCTY shares valued at $281.82 million with the added 30853.0 shares during the period. PCTY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.50% at present.