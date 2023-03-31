As of Thursday, NRG Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:NRG) stock closed at $33.45, up from $33.18 the previous day. While NRG Energy Inc. has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRG fell by -12.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.82 to $30.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.09% in the last 200 days.

On March 20, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on December 19, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NRG. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded NRG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $37 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 09, 2022. UBS December 07, 2022d the rating to Sell on December 07, 2022, and set its price target from $42 to $30. BofA Securities June 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for NRG, as published in its report on June 07, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from April 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $43 for NRG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Investors in NRG Energy Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.51 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NRG Energy Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NRG is recording 4.25M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.12%, with a gain of 7.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.29, showing growth from the present price of $33.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NRG Energy Inc. Shares?

The Utilities – Independent Power Producers market is dominated by NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) based in the USA. When comparing NRG Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -173.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NRG has decreased by -0.77% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,580,683 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.0 billion, following the sale of -238,598 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in NRG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,715,339 additional shares for a total stake of worth $783.55 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,896,003.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -509,229 position in NRG. Putnam Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.09%, now holding 12.43 million shares worth $407.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its NRG holdings by -49.70% and now holds 8.35 million NRG shares valued at $273.86 million with the lessened -8.25 million shares during the period.