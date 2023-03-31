As of Thursday, Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) stock closed at $133.94, down from $134.08 the previous day. While Marathon Petroleum Corporation has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MPC rose by 61.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $136.46 to $77.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.67% in the last 200 days.

On March 29, 2023, Goldman Upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on March 28, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for MPC. Mizuho also Upgraded MPC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $160 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 10, 2023. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on March 09, 2023, and assigned a price target of $165. Jefferies March 03, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MPC, as published in its report on March 03, 2023. Mizuho’s report from January 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $133 for MPC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Investors in Marathon Petroleum Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $3.00 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 55.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MPC is recording 3.94M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.02%, with a gain of 6.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $152.00, showing growth from the present price of $133.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MPC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Marathon Petroleum Corporation Shares?

The Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market is dominated by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) based in the USA. When comparing Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 443.70%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MPC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MPC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MPC has decreased by -4.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,888,893 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.18 billion, following the sale of -1,914,772 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in MPC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.42%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,865,128 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.02 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,557,724.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its MPC holdings by -6.73% and now holds 8.43 million MPC shares valued at $1.04 billion with the lessened -0.61 million shares during the period. MPC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.50% at present.