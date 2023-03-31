A share of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) closed at $30.98 per share on Thursday, down from $31.14 day before. While Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JEF fell by -2.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.68 to $24.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.34% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 11, 2023, Goldman Downgraded Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) to Neutral. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on December 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for JEF. Keefe Bruyette also Upgraded JEF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 06, 2022. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Keefe Bruyette November 16, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for JEF, as published in its report on November 16, 2021. Goldman’s report from September 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for JEF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

It’s important to note that JEF shareholders are currently getting $1.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JEF is registering an average volume of 1.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a gain of 3.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.25, showing growth from the present price of $30.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JEF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Capital Markets market, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is based in the USA. When comparing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -52.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JEF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JEF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in JEF has increased by 0.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,616,146 shares of the stock, with a value of $741.29 million, following the purchase of 66,895 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in JEF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.72%.

At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its JEF holdings by -9.14% and now holds 5.68 million JEF shares valued at $214.49 million with the lessened -0.57 million shares during the period. JEF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.