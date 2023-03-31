Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) closed Thursday at $12.28 per share, up from $12.18 a day earlier. While Alamos Gold Inc. has overperformed by 0.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGI rose by 49.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.27 to $6.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.84% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) to Hold. A report published by Scotiabank on November 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for AGI. National Bank Financial October 22, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for AGI, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. Desjardins also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI)

The current dividend for AGI investors is set at $0.14 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Alamos Gold Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGI is recording an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.10%, with a gain of 5.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.15, showing decline from the present price of $12.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alamos Gold Inc. Shares?

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gold market. When comparing Alamos Gold Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 97.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 34.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.81% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in AGI has increased by 7.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,900,614 shares of the stock, with a value of $457.09 million, following the purchase of 3,088,880 additional shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in AGI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -441,622 additional shares for a total stake of worth $117.67 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,558,708.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 151,186 position in AGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.68 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.64%, now holding 8.26 million shares worth $84.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Beutel, Goodman & Co. Ltd. decreased its AGI holdings by -2.25% and now holds 7.98 million AGI shares valued at $81.21 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. AGI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.81% at present.