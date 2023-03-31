In Thursday’s session, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) marked $10.19 per share, up from $9.96 in the previous session. While The Macerich Company has overperformed by 2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MAC fell by -36.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.67 to $7.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.92% in the last 200 days.

On March 21, 2023, Goldman started tracking The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) recommending Sell. Piper Sandler also Downgraded MAC shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2022. Piper Sandler November 04, 2021d the rating to Neutral on November 04, 2021, and set its price target from $13 to $23. Evercore ISI October 19, 2021d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘In-line’ for MAC, as published in its report on October 19, 2021. Jefferies’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $19 for MAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of The Macerich Company (MAC)

With MAC’s current dividend of $0.68 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Macerich Company’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MAC has an average volume of 1.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.57%, with a gain of 11.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.21, showing growth from the present price of $10.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Macerich Company Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MAC has increased by 4.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,687,209 shares of the stock, with a value of $378.66 million, following the purchase of 1,237,239 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,039,878 additional shares for a total stake of worth $307.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,690,289.

During the first quarter, Smead Capital Management, Inc. added a 3,043,529 position in MAC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.31 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.38%, now holding 13.34 million shares worth $159.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Security Capital Research & Manag decreased its MAC holdings by -5.47% and now holds 4.97 million MAC shares valued at $59.4 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. MAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.60% at present.