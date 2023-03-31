Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) marked $4.80 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $4.64. While Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has overperformed by 3.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITUB fell by -12.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.86 to $3.72, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.88% in the last 200 days.

On November 15, 2022, Barclays Upgraded Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) to Overweight. A report published by Goldman on September 29, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ITUB. JP Morgan also Upgraded ITUB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 11, 2022. Barclays Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Goldman June 15, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ITUB, as published in its report on June 15, 2020. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

ITUB currently pays a dividend of $0.34 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 34.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 33.36M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ITUB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.00%, with a gain of 12.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.36, showing growth from the present price of $4.80, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Shares?

The Brazil based company Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 13.10%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 18.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITUB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITUB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s position in ITUB has increased by 12.15% in the first quarter. The company now owns 62,873,797 shares of the stock, with a value of $302.42 million, following the purchase of 6,810,865 additional shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Lt made another decreased to its shares in ITUB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,668,269 additional shares for a total stake of worth $266.98 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 55,505,979.

At the end of the first quarter, Schroder Investment Management No decreased its ITUB holdings by -15.00% and now holds 36.75 million ITUB shares valued at $176.78 million with the lessened -6.49 million shares during the period. ITUB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 18.10% at present.