Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) closed Thursday at $12.29 per share, up from $12.05 a day earlier. While Ford Motor Company has overperformed by 1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, F fell by -27.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.81 to $10.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.76% in the last 200 days.

On February 15, 2023, Barclays started tracking Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for F. Deutsche Bank also Downgraded F shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 03, 2023. UBS October 10, 2022d the rating to Sell on October 10, 2022, and set its price target from $13 to $10. Morgan Stanley October 05, 2022d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for F, as published in its report on October 05, 2022. Citigroup’s report from August 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for F shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

The current dividend for F investors is set at $0.60 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ford Motor Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and F is recording an average volume of 70.40M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.34%, with a gain of 7.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.35, showing growth from the present price of $12.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether F is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ford Motor Company Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in F shares?

The recent increase in stakes in F appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in F has increased by 0.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 318,570,329 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.85 billion, following the purchase of 2,836,698 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in F during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 351,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.16 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 178,609,372.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -12,861,349 position in F. Newport Trust Co. sold an additional -2.42 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.62%, now holding 147.55 million shares worth $1.78 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its F holdings by 0.28% and now holds 69.91 million F shares valued at $843.84 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. F shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.90% at present.