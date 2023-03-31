Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) marked $84.34 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $84.19. While Okta Inc. has overperformed by 0.18%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OKTA fell by -46.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $161.61 to $44.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.96% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 02, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded Okta Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) to Outperform. A report published by Goldman on February 14, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for OKTA. BofA Securities also rated OKTA shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $64 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 13, 2023. Stifel January 30, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OKTA, as published in its report on January 30, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from January 24, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $90 for OKTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. SMBC Nikko also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Okta Inc. (OKTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Okta Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OKTA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.28%, with a gain of 0.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $93.10, showing growth from the present price of $84.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OKTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Okta Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OKTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OKTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OKTA has decreased by -0.34% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,722,421 shares of the stock, with a value of $978.27 million, following the sale of -46,873 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in OKTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -12.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,041,815 additional shares for a total stake of worth $511.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,170,189.

During the first quarter, Sands Capital Management LLC added a 3,866,915 position in OKTA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.91%, now holding 6.25 million shares worth $445.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its OKTA holdings by 12.22% and now holds 4.6 million OKTA shares valued at $328.12 million with the added 0.5 million shares during the period. OKTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.50% at present.