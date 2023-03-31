As of Thursday, Meta Platforms Inc.’s (NASDAQ:META) stock closed at $207.84, up from $205.35 the previous day. While Meta Platforms Inc. has overperformed by 1.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, META fell by -9.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $236.86 to $88.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.43% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) to Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for META. HSBC Securities February 03, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Reduce’ for META, as published in its report on February 03, 2023. Rosenblatt’s report from February 02, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $220 for META shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc. (META)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Meta Platforms Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and META is recording 32.51M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.99%, with a gain of 1.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $221.60, showing growth from the present price of $207.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether META is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Meta Platforms Inc. Shares?

The Internet Content & Information market is dominated by Meta Platforms Inc. (META) based in the USA. When comparing Meta Platforms Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -58.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.25%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in META shares?

The recent increase in stakes in META appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in META has decreased by -0.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 171,389,415 shares of the stock, with a value of $29.98 billion, following the sale of -702,869 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in META during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.66%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,126,275 additional shares for a total stake of worth $20.0 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 114,351,235.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 467,835 position in META. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -1.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.24%, now holding 88.31 million shares worth $15.45 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its META holdings by 3.40% and now holds 45.16 million META shares valued at $7.9 billion with the added 1.49 million shares during the period. META shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.20% at present.