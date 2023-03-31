In Thursday’s session, Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) marked $74.79 per share, down from $75.00 in the previous session. While Formula One Group has underperformed by -0.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FWONK rose by 11.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.15 to $50.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.82% in the last 200 days.

On February 24, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Rosenblatt on April 26, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FWONK. Goldman also rated FWONK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 16, 2021. B. Riley FBR May 16, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FWONK, as published in its report on May 16, 2019.

Analysis of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FWONK has an average volume of 882.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.15%, with a gain of 2.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.00, showing decline from the present price of $74.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FWONK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Formula One Group Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.04% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FWONK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FWONK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FWONK has increased by 2.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,457,520 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.18 billion, following the purchase of 345,117 additional shares during the last quarter. Caledonia made another increased to its shares in FWONK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 56,935 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.01 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,855,947.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -10,433 position in FWONK. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 1.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.58%, now holding 12.57 million shares worth $853.1 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme increased its FWONK holdings by 9.08% and now holds 9.54 million FWONK shares valued at $647.75 million with the added 0.79 million shares during the period. FWONK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.04% at present.