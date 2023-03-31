ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) marked $5.11 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $5.07. While ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARR fell by -40.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.60 to $4.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.06% in the last 200 days.

On February 22, 2022, B. Riley Securities Reiterated ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) to Neutral. A report published by B. Riley Securities on July 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for ARR. Credit Suisse May 26, 2020d the rating to Neutral on May 26, 2020, and set its price target from $9 to $9.50. Ladenburg Thalmann October 24, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ARR, as published in its report on October 24, 2019. Nomura also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR)

ARR currently pays a dividend of $0.96 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months.

In order to gain a clear picture of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 6.89M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.18%, with a gain of 6.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.58, showing growth from the present price of $5.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARR has increased by 29.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,358,066 shares of the stock, with a value of $121.4 million, following the purchase of 5,120,346 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 16.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,140,129 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.74 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,869,715.

During the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC added a 36,934 position in ARR. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.3 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.50%, now holding 4.34 million shares worth $23.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Invesco Capital Management LLC decreased its ARR holdings by -9.57% and now holds 3.75 million ARR shares valued at $20.37 million with the lessened -0.4 million shares during the period. ARR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.30% at present.