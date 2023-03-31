Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) closed Thursday at $122.28 per share, up from $118.80 a day earlier. While Airbnb Inc. has overperformed by 2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABNB fell by -30.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $179.09 to $81.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.41% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2023, Argus Upgraded Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on February 15, 2023, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ABNB. UBS also reiterated ABNB shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 15, 2023. Susquehanna Reiterated the rating as Positive on February 15, 2023, but set its price target from $135 to $155. Robert W. Baird resumed its ‘Neutral’ rating for ABNB, as published in its report on February 15, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 15, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $135 for ABNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Airbnb Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 35.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ABNB is recording an average volume of 6.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.35%, with a gain of 1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $138.16, showing growth from the present price of $122.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Airbnb Inc. Shares?

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Travel Services market. When comparing Airbnb Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 455.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ABNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ABNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ABNB has increased by 1.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,723,210 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.68 billion, following the purchase of 293,774 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in ABNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.81%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,271,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.55 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,661,389.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 71,500 position in ABNB. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 1.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.93%, now holding 11.89 million shares worth $1.47 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Polen Capital Management LLC decreased its ABNB holdings by -6.76% and now holds 11.83 million ABNB shares valued at $1.46 billion with the lessened -0.86 million shares during the period. ABNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 64.30% at present.