In Thursday’s session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) marked $51.35 per share, up from $51.13 in the previous session. While KKR & Co. Inc. has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KKR fell by -16.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.65 to $41.77, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.30% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, Barclays started tracking KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) recommending Overweight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 02, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KKR. Credit Suisse also rated KKR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. Wells Fargo Initiated an Overweight rating on December 16, 2021, and assigned a price target of $90. BofA Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for KKR, as published in its report on December 16, 2021. Citigroup’s report from November 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $92 for KKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

With KKR’s current dividend of $0.62 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -36.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

KKR & Co. Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and KKR has an average volume of 3.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.20%, with a gain of 1.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $65.07, showing growth from the present price of $51.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KKR & Co. Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in KKR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in KKR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in KKR has increased by 11.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 39,020,237 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.2 billion, following the purchase of 4,039,910 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in KKR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 141,270 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.13 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 37,745,729.

During the first quarter, Harris Associates LP added a 5,524,895 position in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme purchased an additional 9.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.52%, now holding 26.05 million shares worth $1.47 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its KKR holdings by -0.58% and now holds 24.09 million KKR shares valued at $1.36 billion with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. KKR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.50% at present.