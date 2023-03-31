MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) closed Thursday at $9.65 per share, down from $10.04 a day earlier. While MFA Financial Inc. has underperformed by -3.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MFA fell by -41.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.52 to $7.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.36% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On January 09, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE: MFA) to Outperform. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for MFA. Raymond James also Upgraded MFA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5.25 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 08, 2021. Keefe Bruyette April 13, 2021d its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for MFA, as published in its report on April 13, 2021. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

The current dividend for MFA investors is set at $1.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MFA Financial Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MFA is recording an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 10.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.40, showing growth from the present price of $9.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MFA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MFA Financial Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MFA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MFA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MFA has increased by 2.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,572,471 shares of the stock, with a value of $102.52 million, following the purchase of 208,076 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MFA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -56,530 additional shares for a total stake of worth $83.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,762,793.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co added a 680,003 position in MFA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 74147.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.04%, now holding 2.37 million shares worth $25.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its MFA holdings by 5.36% and now holds 1.84 million MFA shares valued at $19.73 million with the added 93689.0 shares during the period. MFA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.80% at present.