The share price of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rose to $98.12 per share on Thursday from $97.68. While Discover Financial Services has overperformed by 0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DFS fell by -14.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.17 to $87.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 15, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on February 08, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for DFS. Barclays also Downgraded DFS shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. UBS initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for DFS, as published in its report on November 21, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from October 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $116 for DFS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of DFS’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $2.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Discover Financial Services’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 33.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DFS is recording an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.05%, with a gain of 4.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.15, showing growth from the present price of $98.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DFS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Discover Financial Services Shares?

A leading company in the Credit Services sector, Discover Financial Services (DFS) is based in the USA. When comparing Discover Financial Services shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DFS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DFS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DFS has increased by 1.31% in the first quarter. The company now owns 34,730,211 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.89 billion, following the purchase of 450,331 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in DFS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 6.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,229,529 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.12 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,919,487.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -210,540 position in DFS. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 31409.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.27%, now holding 11.71 million shares worth $1.31 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its DFS holdings by 0.90% and now holds 5.66 million DFS shares valued at $634.17 million with the added 50588.0 shares during the period. DFS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.00% at present.