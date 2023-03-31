A share of Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW) closed at $22.79 per share on Thursday, up from $22.55 day before. While Highwoods Properties Inc. has overperformed by 1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIW fell by -51.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.99 to $19.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.57% in the last 200 days.

On March 09, 2023, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Robert W. Baird on October 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIW. Jefferies also Downgraded HIW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 30, 2022. Credit Suisse Initiated an Neutral rating on June 23, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. Mizuho initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for HIW, as published in its report on April 22, 2022. Robert W. Baird’s report from January 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $53 for HIW shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW)

It’s important to note that HIW shareholders are currently getting $2.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Highwoods Properties Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HIW is registering an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a gain of 14.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.60, showing growth from the present price of $22.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Highwoods Properties Inc. Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Office market, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is based in the USA. When comparing Highwoods Properties Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -78.10%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cohen & Steers Capital Management’s position in HIW has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,250,182 shares of the stock, with a value of $457.13 million, following the purchase of 10,557 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HIW during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.13%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 341,995 additional shares for a total stake of worth $435.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,433,190.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 509,156 position in HIW. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.75%, now holding 6.5 million shares worth $172.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, CenterSquare Investment Managemen increased its HIW holdings by 68.73% and now holds 2.5 million HIW shares valued at $66.3 million with the added 1.02 million shares during the period. HIW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.20% at present.