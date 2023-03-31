As of Thursday, Micron Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MU) stock closed at $63.09, down from $63.54 the previous day. While Micron Technology Inc. has underperformed by -0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MU fell by -23.11%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.24 to $48.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.56% in the last 200 days.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

On March 02, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) recommending Outperform. A report published by Mizuho on February 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for MU. UBS Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 22, 2022, but set its price target from $75 to $70. Stifel resumed its ‘Hold’ rating for MU, as published in its report on December 22, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $46 for MU shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Investors in Micron Technology Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.46 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -46.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Micron Technology Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MU is recording 14.87M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.45%, with a gain of 2.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $64.97, showing growth from the present price of $63.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Micron Technology Inc. Shares?

The Semiconductors market is dominated by Micron Technology Inc. (MU) based in the USA. When comparing Micron Technology Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.44, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -108.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MU has decreased by -0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 87,021,583 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.03 billion, following the sale of -44,261 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in MU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 36.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 17,279,374 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.74 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 64,749,634.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 25,984 position in MU. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.64 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.40%, now holding 44.84 million shares worth $2.59 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Sanders Capital LLC decreased its MU holdings by -2.60% and now holds 41.04 million MU shares valued at $2.37 billion with the lessened -1.09 million shares during the period. MU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.40% at present.