The share price of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) rose to $12.17 per share on Thursday from $11.75. While Cosan S.A. has overperformed by 3.57%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CSAN fell by -40.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.67 to $10.13, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.65% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cosan S.A. (CSAN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CSAN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.62 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Cosan S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CSAN is recording an average volume of 396.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a gain of 18.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.90, showing growth from the present price of $12.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CSAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cosan S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector, Cosan S.A. (CSAN) is based in the Brazil. When comparing Cosan S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CSAN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CSAN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CSAN has decreased by -7.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,061,380 shares of the stock, with a value of $57.95 million, following the sale of -399,702 additional shares during the last quarter. Itau USA Asset Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CSAN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 31.08%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 580,890 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,449,872.

During the first quarter, Martin Currie Investment Manageme added a 20,972 position in CSAN. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional -0.13 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.92%, now holding 0.8 million shares worth $9.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Managed Account Advisors LLC decreased its CSAN holdings by -10.03% and now holds 0.72 million CSAN shares valued at $8.24 million with the lessened 80229.0 shares during the period. CSAN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.50% at present.