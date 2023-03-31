Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI) closed Thursday at $42.11 per share, down from $42.76 a day earlier. While Glacier Bancorp Inc. has underperformed by -1.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GBCI fell by -21.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.70 to $37.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.73% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) to Outperform. Stephens also rated GBCI shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $56 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 19, 2021. DA Davidson March 16, 2020d the rating to Buy on March 16, 2020, and set its price target from $48 to $36. Stephens initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for GBCI, as published in its report on January 15, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from February 01, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $26 for GBCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Piper Jaffray also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)

The current dividend for GBCI investors is set at $1.32 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GBCI is recording an average volume of 603.81K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.25%, with a gain of 1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.71, showing growth from the present price of $42.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GBCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Glacier Bancorp Inc. Shares?

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 57.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GBCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GBCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GBCI has increased by 4.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,100,476 shares of the stock, with a value of $573.32 million, following the purchase of 481,354 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in GBCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 215,772 additional shares for a total stake of worth $535.56 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,303,542.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 37,223 position in GBCI. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 46452.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.09%, now holding 4.3 million shares worth $203.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Silvercrest Asset Management Grou decreased its GBCI holdings by -2.53% and now holds 2.71 million GBCI shares valued at $128.17 million with the lessened 70135.0 shares during the period. GBCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 72.90% at present.