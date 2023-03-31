As of Thursday, Gen Digital Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEN) stock closed at $16.78, up from $16.64 the previous day. While Gen Digital Inc. has overperformed by 0.84%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GEN fell by -38.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.43 to $15.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

Investors in Gen Digital Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Gen Digital Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 84.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and GEN is recording 4.16M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.11%, with a gain of 2.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.98, showing growth from the present price of $16.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gen Digital Inc. Shares?

The Software – Infrastructure market is dominated by Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) based in the USA. When comparing Gen Digital Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.56, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -25.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in GEN has increased by 1.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 66,303,161 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.29 billion, following the purchase of 1,095,589 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in GEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 7,071,307 additional shares for a total stake of worth $881.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 45,187,518.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 252,453 position in GEN. AllianceBernstein LP purchased an additional 2.12 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.94%, now holding 25.86 million shares worth $504.45 million. At the end of the first quarter, Starboard Value LP decreased its GEN holdings by -1.51% and now holds 18.91 million GEN shares valued at $369.03 million with the lessened -0.29 million shares during the period. GEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.