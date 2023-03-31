In Thursday’s session, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) marked $22.28 per share, up from $22.14 in the previous session. While Flex Ltd. has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLEX rose by 25.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.12 to $13.63, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Argus on May 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for FLEX. Cross Research also Upgraded FLEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 06, 2021. JP Morgan February 26, 2021d the rating to Overweight on February 26, 2021, and set its price target from $21 to $22. JP Morgan December 18, 2020d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLEX, as published in its report on December 18, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from October 16, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $16 for FLEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Flex Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FLEX has an average volume of 5.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.11%, with a gain of 3.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.67, showing growth from the present price of $22.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flex Ltd. Shares?

Electronic Components giant Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is based in the Singapore and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Flex Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.63, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. PRIMECAP Management Co.’s position in FLEX has decreased by -3.78% in the first quarter. The company now owns 51,875,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.18 billion, following the sale of -2,040,238 additional shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Co. LLP made another increased to its shares in FLEX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.08%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 3,885,384 additional shares for a total stake of worth $716.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,484,108.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -496,270 position in FLEX. Victory Capital Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.48 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.15%, now holding 21.68 million shares worth $493.44 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its FLEX holdings by -11.60% and now holds 19.76 million FLEX shares valued at $449.82 million with the lessened -2.59 million shares during the period.