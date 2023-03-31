DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) closed Thursday at $25.06 per share, up from $24.83 a day earlier. While DXC Technology Company has overperformed by 0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DXC fell by -26.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.00 to $22.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.74% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, MoffettNathanson Downgraded DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) to Underperform. A report published by JP Morgan on December 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DXC. Susquehanna also Downgraded DXC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 16, 2022. BofA Securities March 09, 2022d the rating to Underperform on March 09, 2022, and set its price target from $45 to $30. MoffettNathanson September 22, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DXC, as published in its report on September 22, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from September 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for DXC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Susquehanna also rated the stock as ‘Positive’.

Analysis of DXC Technology Company (DXC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of DXC Technology Company’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and DXC is recording an average volume of 1.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.16%, with a gain of 7.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.23, showing growth from the present price of $25.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DXC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DXC Technology Company Shares?

DXC Technology Company (DXC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Information Technology Services market. When comparing DXC Technology Company shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.54, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -34.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DXC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DXC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DXC has increased by 1.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,673,183 shares of the stock, with a value of $712.17 million, following the purchase of 481,388 additional shares during the last quarter. Templeton Global Advisors Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in DXC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.01%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,505 additional shares for a total stake of worth $392.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,145,877.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -185,427 position in DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 57096.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.59%, now holding 9.7 million shares worth $269.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its DXC holdings by 0.13% and now holds 9.3 million DXC shares valued at $257.92 million with the added 12378.0 shares during the period. DXC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.40% at present.