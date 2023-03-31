As of Thursday, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) stock closed at $62.32, up from $62.09 the previous day. While Occidental Petroleum Corporation has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OXY rose by 9.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.13 to $51.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.19% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, TD Cowen Upgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) to Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on February 22, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for OXY. Goldman also Upgraded OXY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $81 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 14, 2023. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 10, 2023, and assigned a price target of $82. BofA Securities January 06, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for OXY, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Wells Fargo’s report from November 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $74 for OXY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Investors in Occidental Petroleum Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.72 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 69.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OXY is recording 13.83M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.54%, with a gain of 6.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $72.08, showing growth from the present price of $62.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OXY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Occidental Petroleum Corporation Shares?

The Oil & Gas E&P market is dominated by Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) based in the USA. When comparing Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.60%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OXY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OXY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.’s position in OXY has increased by 7.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 208,040,405 shares of the stock, with a value of $12.18 billion, following the purchase of 13,688,755 additional shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox made another decreased to its shares in OXY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.13%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -2,021,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.44 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 92,957,224.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -663,045 position in OXY. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.98 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.96%, now holding 48.71 million shares worth $2.85 billion. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its OXY holdings by -9.74% and now holds 36.14 million OXY shares valued at $2.12 billion with the lessened -3.9 million shares during the period. OXY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.40% at present.