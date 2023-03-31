In Thursday’s session, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) marked $13.50 per share, up from $13.10 in the previous session. While Gold Fields Limited has overperformed by 3.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GFI fell by -11.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.92 to $7.03, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.57% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on March 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for GFI. BMO Capital Markets also Downgraded GFI shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 17, 2022. RBC Capital Mkts October 12, 2021d the rating to Outperform on October 12, 2021, and set its price target from $10.50 to $11. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for GFI, as published in its report on February 12, 2021. RBC Capital Mkts’s report from September 15, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $14.50 for GFI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

With GFI’s current dividend of $0.41 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Gold Fields Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GFI has an average volume of 5.66M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.17%, with a gain of 8.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.78, showing decline from the present price of $13.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GFI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gold Fields Limited Shares?

Gold giant Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is based in the South Africa and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Gold Fields Limited shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 220.20%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 34.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GFI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GFI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in GFI has decreased by -1.69% in the first quarter. The company now owns 50,230,609 shares of the stock, with a value of $456.6 million, following the sale of -864,411 additional shares during the last quarter. Orbis Investment Management Ltd. made another increased to its shares in GFI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.86%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 398,293 additional shares for a total stake of worth $130.42 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,347,923.

During the first quarter, RWC Asset Advisors subtracted a -1,998,715 position in GFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.28 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.63%, now holding 10.32 million shares worth $93.77 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its GFI holdings by -15.18% and now holds 9.07 million GFI shares valued at $82.45 million with the lessened -1.62 million shares during the period. GFI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 34.10% at present.