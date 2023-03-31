The share price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) fell to $71.88 per share on Thursday from $72.30. While CF Industries Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CF fell by -27.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $119.60 to $67.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.15% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2023, HSBC Securities Downgraded CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) to Hold. A report published by Scotiabank on February 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for CF. Wells Fargo also rated CF shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 19, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts October 03, 2022d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for CF, as published in its report on October 03, 2022. Barclays’s report from August 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $120 for CF shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CF’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 74.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CF is recording an average volume of 2.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 2.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.17, showing growth from the present price of $71.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CF Industries Holdings Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Agricultural Inputs sector, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is based in the USA. When comparing CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.40, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 33.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CF has increased by 1.01% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,458,981 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.1 billion, following the purchase of 245,507 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,568,531 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.39 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,131,533.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 2,347,321 position in CF. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.00%, now holding 12.14 million shares worth $1.04 billion. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CF holdings by 1.26% and now holds 9.33 million CF shares valued at $801.57 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. CF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.00% at present.