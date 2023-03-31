Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) marked $54.94 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $54.54. While Canadian Natural Resources Limited has overperformed by 0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNQ fell by -9.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $69.14 to $43.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.24% in the last 200 days.

On January 13, 2023, Stifel started tracking Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CNQ. BofA Securities July 19, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CNQ, as published in its report on July 19, 2022. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

CNQ currently pays a dividend of $2.62 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 28.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.23M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CNQ stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.41%, with a gain of 6.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $66.53, showing growth from the present price of $54.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canadian Natural Resources Limited Shares?

The Canada based company Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -36.50%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CNQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CNQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in CNQ has increased by 7.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 150,820,520 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.52 billion, following the purchase of 10,793,731 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in CNQ during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.14%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 11,991,380 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.47 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 96,800,687.

During the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co subtracted a -5,144,611 position in CNQ. 1832 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 5.13 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.70%, now holding 35.88 million shares worth $2.03 billion. At the end of the first quarter, RBC Global Asset Management, Inc. decreased its CNQ holdings by -11.61% and now holds 34.54 million CNQ shares valued at $1.95 billion with the lessened -4.54 million shares during the period. CNQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.60% at present.