A share of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) closed at $11.04 per share on Thursday, down from $11.05 day before. While The Western Union Company has underperformed by -0.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WU fell by -43.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.97 to $10.07, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.05% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, UBS Downgraded The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) to Sell. Wolfe Research also Downgraded WU shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 20, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Sell rating on May 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $18. Citigroup April 29, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for WU, as published in its report on April 29, 2022. UBS’s report from March 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for WU shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of The Western Union Company (WU)

It’s important to note that WU shareholders are currently getting $0.94 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Western Union Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 201.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and WU is registering an average volume of 8.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.22%, with a gain of 1.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.53, showing growth from the present price of $11.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Western Union Company Shares?

A giant in the Credit Services market, The Western Union Company (WU) is based in the USA. When comparing The Western Union Company shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.71, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 54.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WU has increased by 5.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 53,480,624 shares of the stock, with a value of $693.11 million, following the purchase of 2,546,418 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in WU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.43%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,538,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $601.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 46,420,483.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co added a 1,540,292 position in WU. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 13743.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.08%, now holding 16.52 million shares worth $214.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its WU holdings by 13.70% and now holds 12.53 million WU shares valued at $162.38 million with the added 1.51 million shares during the period.