A share of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) closed at $30.25 per share on Thursday, down from $30.63 day before. While The Carlyle Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CG fell by -37.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $50.40 to $24.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.58% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, Barclays started tracking The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) recommending Overweight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on January 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CG. Credit Suisse also rated CG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $38.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 19, 2022. BofA Securities September 06, 2022d the rating to Underperform on September 06, 2022, and set its price target from $58 to $33. Jefferies August 09, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CG, as published in its report on August 09, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from July 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $45 for CG shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. JMP Securities also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Outperform’.

Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

It’s important to note that CG shareholders are currently getting $1.30 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -64.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 20.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CG is registering an average volume of 3.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.78%, with a loss of -1.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.07, showing growth from the present price of $30.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Carlyle Group Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Asset Management market, The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is based in the USA. When comparing The Carlyle Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.01, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CG has increased by 3.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,521,021 shares of the stock, with a value of $843.52 million, following the purchase of 807,450 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in CG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.93%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,385,647 additional shares for a total stake of worth $527.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,338,302.

During the first quarter, Alkeon Capital Management LLC added a 333,224 position in CG. Vulcan Value Partners LLC sold an additional -1.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.22%, now holding 12.64 million shares worth $434.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its CG holdings by 17.76% and now holds 8.54 million CG shares valued at $293.82 million with the added 1.29 million shares during the period. CG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.10% at present.