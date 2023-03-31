Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) closed Thursday at $71.61 per share, up from $71.16 a day earlier. While Targa Resources Corp. has overperformed by 0.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRGP fell by -4.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.50 to $55.56, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.52% in the last 200 days.

On March 02, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Citigroup on December 09, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TRGP. Goldman also rated TRGP shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $93 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 08, 2022. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on May 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $78. Mizuho March 18, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for TRGP, as published in its report on March 18, 2022. Evercore ISI’s report from February 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $62 for TRGP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP)

The current dividend for TRGP investors is set at $1.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Targa Resources Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 40.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TRGP is recording an average volume of 1.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.55%, with a gain of 7.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $97.47, showing growth from the present price of $71.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRGP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Targa Resources Corp. Shares?

Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Oil & Gas Midstream market. When comparing Targa Resources Corp. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 194.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TRGP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TRGP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in TRGP has increased by 12.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,032,638 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.85 billion, following the purchase of 2,868,065 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TRGP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 76.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 6,771,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.16 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,615,405.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -6,486,919 position in TRGP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.8 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.01%, now holding 9.2 million shares worth $681.61 million. At the end of the first quarter, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its TRGP holdings by -3.66% and now holds 8.55 million TRGP shares valued at $633.43 million with the lessened -0.32 million shares during the period. TRGP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.80% at present.