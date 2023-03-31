Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) closed Thursday at $28.30 per share, down from $28.67 a day earlier. While Bank of America Corporation has underperformed by -1.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BAC fell by -34.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.65 to $26.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.72% in the last 200 days.

On March 08, 2023, Odeon Downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) to Hold. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on February 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for BAC. Atlantic Equities also Downgraded BAC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 31, 2023. Piper Sandler January 17, 2023d the rating to Underweight on January 17, 2023, and set its price target from $36 to $33. Odeon January 10, 2023d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BAC, as published in its report on January 10, 2023. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 06, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $36 for BAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

The current dividend for BAC investors is set at $0.88 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Bank of America Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BAC is recording an average volume of 55.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.79%, with a gain of 4.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.73, showing growth from the present price of $28.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bank of America Corporation Shares?

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Diversified market. When comparing Bank of America Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.90%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BAC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.82%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 4,706,671 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.82 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 577,869,501.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -592,724 position in BAC. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.39%, now holding 297.87 million shares worth $10.22 billion. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its BAC holdings by 6.36% and now holds 194.0 million BAC shares valued at $6.65 billion with the added 11.61 million shares during the period. BAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 71.00% at present.